Illinois State Superintendent Suggests Extra Classes This Summer
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The woman who oversees Illinois’ schools is suggesting more classes this summer to make-up for lost learning, but many schools across the state are saying no. State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala sent a letter to schools this month suggesting they extend their school calendar because students have lost-out during remote learning. She says coronavirus relief money will cover the extra costs. Many schools, including Chicago Public Schools, say they will not extend their school year. Other schools say they will make-up for lost learning ‘elsewhere.’