(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

The estate of a Chicago man who died in 2016 is the recipient of the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs says eleven-million-dollars was returned to the estate of Joseph Stancak. Stancak was born in Chicago in 1929. He died in December, 2016 at the age of 87.