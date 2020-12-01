Illinois State Trooper Squad Car Hit While Conducting Traffic Stop
Motorist Charged with Reckless Driving and cited for “Scott’s Law” Violation
On Nov. 29, 2020, at approximately 11:34 p.m., an Illinois State Police (ISP) District 05 Trooper was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80 westbound at Francis Road in Will County.
The Trooper was seated inside his fully marked stationary squad car with the emergency lights activated on the right shoulder of the roadway. While conducting a traffic stop on a White Honda, the Trooper’s squad car and the Honda were struck. A Silver Chevrolet failed to yield to the authorized emergency vehicle and struck the driver’s side of the Trooper’s squad car and continued forward striking the rear end of the Honda. The driver of the Honda was transported to a local area hospital with injuries. The Trooper did not sustain any injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, Cheyenne T. Payton, 21-year-old female of Naperville, also did not sustain any injuries. Payton was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving and was cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, as well as other Illinois Vehicle Code (IVC) violations.
The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of “Move Over” (Scott’s) Law. When approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with emergency lights activated, or any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down, change lanes if they can do so safely, and in all cases proceed with due caution.
“It is especially important now, as winter is fast approaching, to be aware of emergency vehicles and stranded motorists on the side of the roadway. Please avoid an unnecessary tragedy by making responsible choices when behind the wheel,” stated ISP District 05 Interim Commander, Lt. David Keltner. “Emergency personnel risk their lives daily to protect others. We would like to remind the public to obey all traffic laws, including the “Move Over” (Scott’s) Law, in order to protect the lives of our Troopers, other first responders and all members of the motoring public,” he concluded.