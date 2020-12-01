State Trooper Struck By Vehicle During Lockport Traffic Stop
A Illinois state trooper is ok after he was struck by a vehicle in southwest suburban Lockport. The incident happened last night during a traffic stop on I-80 near Francis Road. Authorities say the trooper, who was sitting in his vehicle with his flashers on at the time of the accident, did not require medical attention. He reportedly was struck on the driver’s side of his squad car by the driver of a Chevy, which also struck a Honda that the trooper pulled over. The driver of the Honda has been hospitalized with injuries. Meanwhile, the person driving the Chevy has been charged with reckless driving and was ticketed for violating Scott’s Law, which requires the driver move to another lane when spotting a vehicle displaying its emergency lights.