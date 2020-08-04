Illinois State Trooper Squad Car Is Struck While Investigating Crash Scene
Motorist Arrested for Aggravated DUI and cited for “Scott’s Law” Violation
Illinois State Police remind the public of the the “Move Over” (Scott’s) Law following a motorist sideswipes an emergency vehicle while investigating a crash. On August 2, 2020, at approximately 2:10 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) District Chicago Troopers were on the scene of a jackknifed commercial motor vehicle traffic crash with lane closures on Interstate 94 northbound at 95th Street in Cook County.
During the initial traffic crash investigation, as a Trooper was seated inside of his fully marked stationary squad car with the emergency lights activated, his squad car was struck. A 2000 Silver Honda, drove through the lane closures, failed to yield to authorized emergency vehicles, and sideswiped the driver’s side of the Trooper’s squad car. The Trooper did not sustain any injuries. The driver of the Honda, who was identified as Shante T. Newson, 31-year-old female of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law; other charges pending. The Investigation is still open and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down, and move over and change lanes if possible.
“Please avoid an unnecessary tragedy by making responsible choices when behind the wheel,” stated ISP District Chicago Captain, Angelo Mollo. “Emergency personnel risk their lives daily to protect others. We would like to remind the motoring public to please obey all traffic laws, including the “Move Over” (Scott’s) Law, in order to protect the lives of our Troopers, other first responders and all members of the public,” he concluded.