Illinois Strongly Suggests Universities Require Coronavirus Vaccinations

Jul 20, 2021 @ 11:58am
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

There’s a push from the state for colleges and universities in Illinois to require coronavirus shots for all students and faculty members this fall. The Illinois Board of Higher Education yesterday ‘strongly encouraged’ schools to impose vaccine mandates. The University of Illinois, Northern Illinois University, and Northwestern along with Loyola of Chicago and DePaul have already done so. The IBHE’s Ginger Ostro says the recommendation is in-line with what the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health is suggesting. The recommendation is just that, as schools will make their own decisions whether vaccinations are required.

