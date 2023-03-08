1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Supreme Court Agrees To Accelerated Schedule On Assault Weapons Ban

March 8, 2023 1:16PM CST
Share
Illinois Supreme Court Agrees To Accelerated Schedule On Assault Weapons Ban
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

The Illinois Supreme Court is agreeing to an accelerated hearing schedule for the state’s appeal of a ruling related to the state’s assault weapons ban. The state’s high court will hear oral arguments during its May term. The ruling comes after Macon County Judge ruled last Friday that the ban violates the Illinois Constitution. The measure was signed into law in response to the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade last year.

Popular Posts

1

New Lenox Gun Shop Owner Raided by Federal Agents
2

Joliet Walmart Employee Arrested For Burglary and Theft
3

Joliet Man Accused of Dealing Drugs
4

Ex-Supervisor of Plainfield Township Sentenced To Federal Prison
5

Country Acts Announced For Taste of Joliet

Recent Posts