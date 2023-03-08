Illinois Supreme Court Agrees To Accelerated Schedule On Assault Weapons Ban
March 8, 2023 1:16PM CST
The Illinois Supreme Court is agreeing to an accelerated hearing schedule for the state’s appeal of a ruling related to the state’s assault weapons ban. The state’s high court will hear oral arguments during its May term. The ruling comes after Macon County Judge ruled last Friday that the ban violates the Illinois Constitution. The measure was signed into law in response to the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade last year.