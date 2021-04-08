      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Supreme Court Order Makes It Tougher To Evict

Apr 8, 2021 @ 12:46pm
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

It’s going to be tougher for landlords to evict people in the state of Illinois. The Illinois Supreme Court yesterday updated its order regarding evictions. Landlords now must make a case for eviction before proceedings can move forward. Both Illinois and the CDC have issued orders stopping people from being evicted for non-payment of rent. This new order makes it more difficult for landlords to get around those moratoriums.

Popular Posts
2021 Election Results for Will County
COVID Vaccination Appointment Link for Will County Residents that qualify as 1A, 1B or 1B+
Joliet West HS Graduate Recovers After Being Attacked At A Bar In Quincy
Murder Charges Following Easter Sunday Shooting In Joliet
Hallmark Store At Promenade In Bolinbrook Closing