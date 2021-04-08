Illinois Supreme Court Order Makes It Tougher To Evict
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
It’s going to be tougher for landlords to evict people in the state of Illinois. The Illinois Supreme Court yesterday updated its order regarding evictions. Landlords now must make a case for eviction before proceedings can move forward. Both Illinois and the CDC have issued orders stopping people from being evicted for non-payment of rent. This new order makes it more difficult for landlords to get around those moratoriums.