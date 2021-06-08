      Weather Alert

Illinois Supreme Court Pauses New Court District Map

Jun 8, 2021 @ 11:56am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Part of Illinois’ new political map is not changing. The Illinois Supreme Court yesterday ordered a halt to the changes for court districts. Democratic lawmakers redrew the court district lines as part of the new map. The Supreme Court says those new lines have to wait until the court system can catch-up, shift workers, and direct cases to the proper courtrooms. Republicans say the Democrats re-drew the court districts for political purposes, Democrats say the new lines reflect population shifts in the state.

