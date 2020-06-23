      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Supreme Court To Bring In Chief Diversity, Inclusion Officer

Jun 23, 2020 @ 2:50pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The Illinois Supreme Court is bringing in a Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.  Court officials announced the change yesterday, with the officer being charged with addressing racial justice issues on the administrative side.  Officials say the CDIO will also propose strategies and procedures to protect constitutional rights and work with the administration to reach diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 601 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington