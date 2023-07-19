Illinois Supreme Court Upholds Law Eliminating Cash Bail

The Illinois Supreme Court is upholding the law that eliminates cash bail in the state. The state’s Supreme Court ruled yesterday the controversial provision of the SAFE-T Act is constitutional. The landmark decision clears the way for Illinois to become the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants awaiting trial. The ruling comes six months after the state Supreme Court halted the provision from taking effect in response to legal challenges. Cash bail will be abolished on September 18th.