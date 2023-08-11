Illinois Supreme Court Upholds State’s Sweeping Gun Ban

The Illinois Supreme Court is upholding the state’s sweeping gun ban. The state’s high court’s four-to-three ruling today is a victory for gun control advocates who pushed for the law after a deadly mass shooting last year in suburban Highland Park. The decision was in response to a lawsuit filed by a group led by Republican State Representative Dan Caulkins that argues the weapons ban violates the Illinois Constitution’s requirement that state laws should be applied equally to all citizens. The ruling came on the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Chicago to make a speech at the annual conference for Everyone for Gun Safety at McCormick Place.