Illinois Takes Action to Support Families During Baby Formula Shortage

There’s an Illinois helpline for families looking to get baby formula that’s in short supply around the country. The Illinois Department of Human Services is taking calls at 1-800-843-6154. State officials are urging retailers to set aside formula for low-income families that get subsidies. More information can be found at DHS.Illinois.gov/BabyFormula.
The Illinois Department of Human Services has trained caseworkers to assist families with formula questions. State public health officials are also urging families to purchase a modest supply of formula during the shortage, which is expected to ease in the coming weeks.