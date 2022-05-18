      Weather Alert

Illinois Takes Action to Support Families During Baby Formula Shortage

May 18, 2022 @ 6:11am

There’s an Illinois helpline for families looking to get baby formula that’s in short supply around the country. The Illinois Department of Human Services is taking calls at 1-800-843-6154. State officials are urging retailers to set aside formula for low-income families that get subsidies. More information can be found at DHS.Illinois.gov/BabyFormula.

The Illinois Department of Human Services has trained caseworkers to assist families with formula questions. State public health officials are also urging families to purchase a modest supply of formula during the shortage, which is expected to ease in the coming weeks.

