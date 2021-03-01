Illinois Teacher Shortage Getting Worse
Illinois’ teacher shortage is not getting better. The latest report into the number of teachers and subs shows that 77 percent of schools in the state have had trouble hiring a full time teacher, and 96 percent have had trouble finding a sub. The coronavirus has made finding a sub much harder. The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents has looked at the state’s teacher shortage for the past four years. The group’s findings show there continues to be unfilled classrooms across the state.