      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Teachers Union Doesn’t Want In-Person Classes This Fall

Jul 21, 2020 @ 12:41pm

One of Illinois’ largest teachers’ unions says teachers, and students, shouldn’t be back in school this fall. The Illinois Federation of Teachers yesterday said classes should be online until the coronavirus no longer poses a threat. IFT president Dan Montgomery isn’t saying when that may be. Illinois’ State Board of Education is recommending in-person classes, but the IFT said ISBE’s proposed coronavirus safety plan is not strict enough. School is supposed to start in Illinois next month.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington