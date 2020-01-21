Illinois To End Driver’s License Suspensions For Unpaid Parking Tickets
People in Illinois will no longer lose their driver’s licenses over unpaid parking tickets. Governor JB Pritzker last week signed a new law that stops the Secretary of State from suspending someone’s license for unpaid non-moving violations. The governor says if people lose their license they cannot work, and if they cannot work they can never pay their fines. The new law takes effect in July.