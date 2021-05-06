      Breaking News
Illinois to Enter Bridge Phase of Reopening Plan on May 14th

May 6, 2021 @ 3:18pm
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced that the state will enter the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan on Friday, May 14th. The Bridge Phase will allow for expanded capacity limits for businesses and gatherings before the state moves to a full reopening in Phase 5. Barring any significant reversals in key COVID-19 statewide indicators, Illinois could enter Phase 5 as soon as Friday, June 11th.

