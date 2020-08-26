Illinois To Eventually Offer 300 Dollar Unemployment Sweetener
Folks on unemployment in Illinois will ‘eventually’ get an extra 300 dollars-a-month more. Governor JB Pritzker’s office yesterday said they have begun the process to enroll in the federal program that will provide extra money to people who are still out of work. It won’t be as much as the 600 dollar-per-week enhancer that the federal government offered because of the coronavirus, but it will be something. No one in the governor’s office is saying when people can expect the extra benefits.