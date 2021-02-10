Illinois to Expand Phase 1B Eligibility for COVID Vaccine on February 25th
Joliet Fire Department administer vaccines at Joliet West Field House
In light of a steadily increasing federal vaccine supply, Illinois is making plans to expand Phase 1B eligibility on February 25 to people who have underlying conditions as defined by the CDC. In addition, Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities. This expansion applies to individuals 16 and older who aren’t otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories.
In accordance with the CDC guidelines, Illinois is using the below guiding framework for what qualifies as a high-risk medical condition once Phase 1B expands on February 25.
This list is subject to change as guidance evolves and does not reflect an order of priority:
- Cancer
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- Diabetes
- Heart Condition
- Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary Disease
- Sickle Cell Disease