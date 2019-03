Thousands of people who take care of adults or children for the state will soon be getting a bigger paycheck. SEIU yesterday announced that Governor JB Pritzker will pay a long-stalled 48-cent-an-hour pay raise to home care and child care workers. They will also get a year’s worth of backpay. Governor Rauner refused to pay the raises. The back pay alone will cost taxpayers 29-million-dollars.