Illinois To Get Lost Wage Assistance Funds
A man looks at the closed sign in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. With half-a-million people bounced out of jobs in the past month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois' unemployment safety net has been stretched to the limit. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Illinois Department of Employment Security will be receiving funds from the federal Lost Wage Assistance program. IDES was approved for the program yesterday, which will provide an extra 300-dollars a week to those receiving unemployment benefits. The program is administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.