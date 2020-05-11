Illinois To Implement Contact Tracing Program
Gov JB Pritzker
Illinois is planning to introduce a contact tracing program. On CNN’s State of the Union, Governor J.B. Pritzker said yesterday that he thinks the program could be up and running in the “next few weeks.” The approach is similar to the COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative in Massachusetts. It is designed to reach people who have come into contact with somebody who tested positive for the virus. The first-term Democrat also said Illinois can increase its testing because “we’re going it alone.”