Illinois To Receive $2.9M From Bipartisan Settlement
June 5, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Illinois is set to receive nearly three-million-dollars as part of a bipartisan nationwide settlement. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Illinois and 41 other states negotiated a payout of 102-million-dollars with Indivior. The global pharmaceutical company makes Suboxone, a prescription drug that is used to treat opioid addiction. In 2016, the coalition of states filed a complaint against Indivior over allegations the company illegally switched the Suboxone market from tablets to film while attempting to destroy the market for tablets to preserve its drug monopoly.