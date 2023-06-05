Illinois To Receive $2.9M From Bipartisan Settlement

FILE – Newly-released inmate George Ballentine holds his prescription medicine Suboxone outside a pharmacy on July 23, 2018, in Greenfield, Mass. The attorneys general for 41 states and the District of Columbia announced a $102.5 million settlement Friday, June 2, 2023, with Suboxone maker Indivior Inc., over claims that the company schemed to keep generic competitors off the market. Suboxone, a branded version of buprenorphine and naloxone, is used to treat opioid addiction. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Illinois is set to receive nearly three-million-dollars as part of a bipartisan nationwide settlement. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Illinois and 41 other states negotiated a payout of 102-million-dollars with Indivior. The global pharmaceutical company makes Suboxone, a prescription drug that is used to treat opioid addiction. In 2016, the coalition of states filed a complaint against Indivior over allegations the company illegally switched the Suboxone market from tablets to film while attempting to destroy the market for tablets to preserve its drug monopoly.