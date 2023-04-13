Illinois To Receive Part Of $462M Settlement With Juul Labs

Illinois is set to receive part of a 462-million-dollar settlement with e-cigarettes manufacturer Juul Labs. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the payout provides critical injunctive relief to prevent Juul from marketing and selling its products to youth. Illinois was among the first states in the nation to sue Juul over claims the company marketed its harmful nicotine products to minors. Illinois will receive nearly 68-million-dollars under the agreement.