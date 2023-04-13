1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois To Receive Part Of $462M Settlement With Juul Labs

April 13, 2023 12:03PM CDT
Illinois To Receive Part Of $462M Settlement With Juul Labs
Illinois is set to receive part of a 462-million-dollar settlement with e-cigarettes manufacturer Juul Labs.  Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the payout provides critical injunctive relief to prevent Juul from marketing and selling its products to youth.  Illinois was among the first states in the nation to sue Juul over claims the company marketed its harmful nicotine products to minors.  Illinois will receive nearly 68-million-dollars under the agreement.

