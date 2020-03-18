Illinois Tollway Makes Changes Due to Coronavirus
In an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the region, the Illinois
Tollway will temporarily implement all-electronic tolling as a precaution to limit the potential spread of
coronavirus to customers, as well as Tollway employees.
“We are closely monitoring reports and advisories provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health
and are fully focused on protecting the health and safety of the public,” said Executive Director José
Alvarez. “At all points on our system, all customers should be advised to keep moving and not stop at
toll plazas.”
All Illinois Tollway roadways will remain open to traffic; however, over the next 24 hours toll booths at
mainline toll plazas will be taken offline, and automatic toll payment machines at ramp and mainline toll
plazas will be deactivated. The Tollway’s maintenance staff, incident management personnel and HELP
truck drivers will remain on duty.
During this time, grace period tolling will be extended and violations will be held through the duration of
these toll plaza service interruptions. Toll collection will be entirely handled via I-PASS, E-ZPass and
through the Tollway