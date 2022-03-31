      Weather Alert

Illinois’ Top Democrats Making Bid To Bring Democratic National Convention To Chicago

Mar 31, 2022 @ 1:10pm
Reporters gather around Chicago's Mayor Richard Daley sitting under the Illinois delegation sign at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 28, 1968. In downtown Chicago, some of the anti-war demonstrators are clubbed and arrested by police as the protest of the Vietnam War gathers a larger crowd. (AP Photo)

Illinois’ top Democrats are putting together a bid to bring the Democratic National Convention to Chicago in 2024. The effort is being led by Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth. The Sun Times reports Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison flew to Chicago to meet with Pritzker last fall. That is when the Democratic governor made his pitch for the city to host the 2024 convention. The Windy City last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.

