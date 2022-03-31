Illinois’ Top Democrats Making Bid To Bring Democratic National Convention To Chicago

Illinois’ top Democrats are putting together a bid to bring the Democratic National Convention to Chicago in 2024. The effort is being led by Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth. The Sun Times reports Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison flew to Chicago to meet with Pritzker last fall. That is when the Democratic governor made his pitch for the city to host the 2024 convention. The Windy City last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.