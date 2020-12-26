Illinois Unemployment Leads U.S.
In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
It’s the latest sign that Illinois’ economy is falling behind. The latest numbers from the state’s unemployment office shows that Illinois leads the nation in unemployment claims. Illinois is responsible for 18-percent of all jobless claims in the country. That’s the most out of any state. Last week, more than 154-thousand people in the state filed a new unemployment claim in Illinois.