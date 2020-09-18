Illinois Unemployment Remains High, Still Over 11 Percent
Illinois’ jobless rate fell a little last month, but the state’s unemployment numbers continue to be high. The latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Employment Security put the state’s unemployment rate at 11-percent. That is more than two-and-a-half points higher than the national unemployment rate. IDES says nearly 700-thousand people in Illinois remain unemployed.