Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Vax Passport Possible

Apr 30, 2021 @ 9:10am
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it’s working on a plan to allow people to prove they’ve been vaccinated, but aren’t providing many more details. A spokesperson for the department said “vaccinated individuals may want to be able to prove they have been vaccinated, especially if they misplace their CDC vaccination Card.” The department said it is working to provide that service to individuals, but did not disclose if they’re working with a third-party vendor or provide any timeline for such a service.

