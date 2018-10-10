You did not miss the deadline to register to vote in Illinois. Yesterday, October 9th, was the last day to register and vote later. The Illinois State Board of Elections says voters can still register, but in most cases they’ll have to vote at the same time. There’s also an online voter registration option available at the State Board’s website. Voters in Illinois can, essentially, register all the way up to and including Election Day.
Illinois Voters Can Still Register To Vote
Oct 10, 2018 @ 12:38 PM