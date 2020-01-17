Illinois Warns Against Marijuana Hoarding
The state of Illinois wants pot shops in the state to sell what they have. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation sent a letter last week to marijuana stores and growers that said investigators are looking into complaints of hoarding. The agency is warning against shops stockpiling marijuana in an attempt to hurt competitors. The state is also telling marijuana dispensaries to ensure there is enough marijuana for medical customers.