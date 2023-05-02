1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Warns of Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Gold Medal Brand Flour

May 2, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Illinois Warns of Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Gold Medal Brand Flour
The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people about a Salmonella outbreak linked to Gold Medal brand flour produced by General Mills of Minneapolis.  The IDPH is working with local and federal health officials to investigate the multistate outbreak.  The CDC says there have been 13 illnesses reported nationwide, including three hospitalizations linked to the outbreak. Two of the cases are in Illinois.

