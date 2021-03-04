      Breaking News
Illinois Will Not Join Other States That Are Ditching Mask Requirements

Mar 4, 2021 @ 1:21pm
(AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)

While some states are fully opening and doing away with mask requirements, Governor JB Pritzker says that won’t be happening in Illinois anytime soon. He added that residents of the state need to continue to mask up. Illinois’ current mask mandate lasts until early June. Pritzker added that even while the COVID numbers are declining, there are still concerns such as the variant strains of the virus and getting as many people as possible vaccinated.

