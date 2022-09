(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Two people are claiming the one-point-three-billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot that was drawn nearly two months ago in Illinois. The pair wishes to remain anonymous and have opted to split the lump sum payment of 780-million-dollars. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines and the drawing took place July 29th. It was the third largest jackpot in U.S. history.