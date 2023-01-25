1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinoisans Encouraged To Practice Property Safety During Winter

January 25, 2023 12:29PM CST
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, FIle)

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is encouraging Illinoians to take proper safety precautions this winter.  Residents should get their furnaces checked, change furnace filters, and make sure carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are functioning properly.  The National Fire Protection Association says heating is the second leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.

