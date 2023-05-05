1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinoisans To Receive Part Of Settlement With TurboTax owner Intuit

May 5, 2023 12:02PM CDT
(Peter Barreras/AP Images for Turbo Tax Via AP, File)

A number of Illinois residents will be receiving checks from a multi-state settlement with TurboTax owner Intuit.  Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Intuit will pay 141-million-dollars as restitution to millions of Americans, including more than four-million-dollars to over 143-thousand affected Illinoisans.  Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, ’17 and ’18, but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.  Most consumers are expected to receive between 29 and 30-dollars.

