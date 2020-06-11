In Bolingbrook A Man Points Gun In Apparent Road Rage Incident
Bolingbrook police report, man points gun in road rage
UPDATE: An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault has been issued for Joseph P. Colonero, 33 years of age, from the 2000 block of Dunhill Lane, Aurora, IL. Investigators have been in contact with his attorney. Colonero is not in custody at this time.
A man in Bolingbrook points a gun in an apparent road rage incident. On June 9th, 2020 at approximately 11:20 a.m, the victim was travelling east on Boughton road at Brighton Lane. Two vehicles, a black pickup truck and a white Lincoln MKZ, appeared to be involved in a road rage incident and the victim was in another vehicle when she inadvertently drove between the two involved vehicles.
The offender in the white MKZ slammed on the brakes causing the victim to make an evasive maneuver. As the victim passed the offender, the offender pointed a handgun at the victim. Video was posted to social media.
The incident was not initially reported to police. After the incident was posted on social media, the Bolingbrook Police were able to locate the victim and a report was filed. The incident is currently under investigation.