Upd:In Manhattan A Crash at Wilmington-Peotone Road And Wilton Center Road

A head-on crash involving a semi with extrication at Wilmington – Peotone Road is closed between Walsh Rd/Tulley Rd and 128th Ave in Manhattan. The Will County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents that W. Wilmington-Peotone Road and S. Cedar Road will be closed for several hours as this crash is a fatal. Deputies were dispatched at 8 a.m. to a two vehicle accident involving a vehicle and semi-truck. Please use alternative routes.