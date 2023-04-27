1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Upd:In Manhattan A Crash at Wilmington-Peotone Road And Wilton Center Road

April 27, 2023 9:20AM CDT
Cedar Road Crash in Manhattan/WJOL

A head-on crash involving a semi with extrication at Wilmington – Peotone Road is closed between Walsh Rd/Tulley Rd and 128th Ave in Manhattan. The Will County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents that W. Wilmington-Peotone Road and S. Cedar Road will be closed for several hours as this crash is a fatal. Deputies were dispatched at 8 a.m. to a two vehicle accident involving a vehicle and semi-truck. Please use alternative routes.

Cedar Road Crash in Manhattan

