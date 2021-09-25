      Weather Alert

In-Person Holiday Traditions Returning To Chicago This Year

Sep 24, 2021 @ 7:47pm
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

In-person holiday traditions are returning this year in Chicago. They include the Christmas Tree lighting and ice skating at Millennium Park. Halloween community events will also return citywide and four new art exhibitions will open at the Chicago Cultural Center. Other events will take place throughout the fall and the winter including pop-up museums, comedy shows and screenplays. Festivities were canceled due to the pandemic. Mayor Lightfoot says revitalizing the city’s arts and culture scene is essential to the city’s post-pandemic recovery.

