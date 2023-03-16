In Rome, Church And State Agree To Pantheon Entrance Fee

ROME (AP) — Tourists in Rome checking out the Pantheon, Italy’s most-visited cultural site, will soon be charged a 5-euro ($5.28) entrance fee under an agreement between Italian culture and church officials.

The country’s Culture Minister said Thursday that the move was a matter of “good sense.”

The introduction of an entrance fee comes five years after a previous government shelved plans to start charging visitors 2 euros.

Proceeds will be split, with the culture ministry receiving 70% and the Rome diocese 30%, officials say.

Entrance will be free to Rome residents, minors, people attending Mass and personnel of the basilica, among others.

No date was given for the introduction of the fee.