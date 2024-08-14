Inbound I-55 over Joliet Road lane changes in Bolingbrook

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the Interstate 55 bridge over Joliet Road, in Bolingbrook, a stage change is scheduled to take place beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Aug. 15.

To facilitate the stage change, starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, lane closures are scheduled to take place on inbound I-55 approaching Joliet Road. The ramps will not be impacted and at least one inbound lane will remain open at all times. The lanes that were closed overnight will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, when the new traffic pattern will be in place.

In the new configuration, there will continue to be three inbound lanes and ramps remain the same. The three inbound I-55 lanes approaching Joliet Road will split. The right inbound lane will shift slightly to the left, while the two left inbound lanes will shift over to the outbound side (separated by barrier wall) and will merge back over to the inbound side after the bridge.

Additionally, during this stage of construction there will be no shoulders throughout the work zone in both directions of I-55. Entrances, exits and outbound I-55 will remain the same.

The new configuration will allow work to continue on the inbound portion of the bridge and is estimated to remain in place until later this fall.

The public should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternative routes are encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The $17.7 million project consists of replacing the existing I-55 bridges over Illinois 53 and Joliet Road with new wider structures, new deck overlays and approaches, resurfacing and new lighting. Work at I-55 over Illinois 53 was completed earlier this year. I-55 over Joliet Road is anticipated to be completed in summer 2025.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements.