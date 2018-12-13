Lockport Township High School District Issues Statement Regarding Fight Between Students

Lockport Township High School District 205 has issued the following statement following a incident on Thursday, December 6th and the subsequent investigation:

On Thursday, December 6, a fight occurred between two LTHS students. Rumors about additional conflicts between those students and their groups of friends continued into Friday and throughout the weekend. LTHS administration investigated these rumors and found no threat to the school. However, unrest between these groups of students continued.

Today, Thursday, December 13, at the start of the school day, a student was attacked by another student and seriously injured. That student was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The attacking student was arrested, charged with aggravated battery, and school disciplinary procedures are underway. The attack was videotaped by students and shared on social media.

As the day progressed, rumors about additional possible safety concerns as well as rumors of a possible weapon spread among the students and were shared on social media. To calm these fears and allow an opportunity for the school administration to complete their investigation and ensure the safety of all students, the school moved to a Code Yellow, which allowed teaching to continue, at 12:15 p.m. Students were held in their classrooms and were encouraged to share any information with deans and administration.

Because of the need to thoroughly investigate all rumors and possible threats to students, the Code Yellow was continued though the end of the school day, and afterschool activities were cancelled. Activities were cancelled to allow students and staff to go home with their families and school officials to complete their investigation. During the Code Yellow, Lockport Police assisted deans in investigating the rumors and conducting searches of multiple lockers. The rumors were all unsubstantiated. As always, the safety and security of the students and staff at LTHS are our top priority. The LTHS administration worked closely with the Lockport Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation and will continue to do so to ensure a safe and secure learning environment.

Sincerely,

Dennis Hicks

Principal – East Campus