Increased COVID-19 Hospitalizations Preventing Move To Bridge Phase

Mar 31, 2021 @ 11:30am
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations are preventing Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase of the reopening plan. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced over 24-hundred new COVID-19 cases yesterday, along with 17 additional deaths. Nearly 14-hundred people in the state are hospitalized for virus-related illnesses, with 121 on ventilators. IDPH says the state can’t move to the Bridge Phase until hospitalization numbers consistently drop.

