1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

India To Randomly Test International Visitors For COVID

December 22, 2022 5:42AM CST
Share
India To Randomly Test International Visitors For COVID

NEW DELHI (AP) – India has begun randomly testing international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19 after an increase in cases in neighboring China.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the new rule Thursday and urged state governments to increase surveillance for any new coronavirus variants and send samples of all positive cases to genome sequencing laboratories.

He also asked the public to take precautionary measures such as wearing masks, even though there is no official mandate for it.

The health ministry says India currently has only about 3,400 coronavirus cases, but a surge in cases in China has prompted experts to issue advisories for the public to wear face masks and receive vaccine booster doses.

Popular Posts

1

Arrest Made In Death of Lockport Mom and One Year-old Daughter
2

Joliet township trustee arrest on multiple felony charges
3

Bolingbrook Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Three For Drug Possession
4

Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman
5

Rollover Crash On I-55 In Shorewood

Recent Posts