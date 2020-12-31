Indiana AG Recommends No Charges Over Fetal Remains Stored By Deceased Doctor
The home of the late Dr. Ulrich Klophfer.
The Indiana Attorney General is recommending no charges after concluding an investigation of a deceased Gary abortion doctor who stored thousands of fetal remains at his suburban Chicago home. Authorities found more than 22-hundred preserved fetuses last year in the garage of Ulrich Klopfer’s home in Crete Township. Klopfer operated clinics in South Bend and Fort Wayne, Indiana before he died in September 2019. Indiana AG Curtis Hill concluded Klopfer acted alone and no criminal charges would be filed in the case.