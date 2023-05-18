1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

‘Indiana Jones’ Debut Is One Of The Most Anticipated Moments At Cannes Film Festival

May 18, 2023 11:48AM CDT
Credit: MGN

CANNES, France (AP) — Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford will swing into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival.

Ford, who has said “Dial of Destiny” will be his last performance as the character, is also set to receive an honorary Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival.

Last year, Cannes feted “Top Gun Maverick” and Tom Cruise in a similar manner.

It’s not the first “Indiana Jones” film to bow in Cannes.

The fourth installment, “Indiana and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” launched at the 2008 edition of the festival.

