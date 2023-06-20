Indiana Teen Arrested After Report of Shots Fired in Bolingbrook

On June 18th, Bolingbrook Police Officers responded to the 200 Block of Pacific Drive for the report of shots fired. Officers quickly saturated the area and stopped a vehicle which matched information given by a caller.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle and a 17-year-old juvenile occupant was taken into custody. The Gary, Indiana teen was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and transported to River Valley Justice Center. Officers canvassed the neighborhood in search of any possible victims or witnesses. There were no reported injuries.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.

If anyone has any other felony crime or safety related information or the location of an offender with a felony warrant, contact Crime Stoppers.