Indianapolis man arrested after allegedly stealing firearms in Joliet

A 20-year-old Indianapolis man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a bag containing multiple firearms. Keenen Woods has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm (2 Counts), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 Counts), Burglary, and Theft.

On March 28th, at 2:58 PM Joliet Police were called to a house in the 500 block of Dover Street for a report of theft. Officers learned the resident had a bag containing two handguns and ammunition that had been stolen by a male suspect.

An investigation determined that the victim was leaving for a gun range when he was approached by a male suspect who took the bag and fled in a vehicle. Joliet Police were able to identify Woods as the suspect behind the theft.

On April 15, Woods was placed into custody during a traffic stop.