Indicted: Financial Crime Spree Alleged For Former Joliet Park District Employee

A former Joliet Park District finance director has been indicted by a Will County grand jury. Matthew Pehle has been indicted on 8 felonies. The indictment alleges he used a Joliet Park District credit card to buy tickets to sporting events and concerts. The indictment describe the charges as continuing financial crimes enterprise. The 43 year old was hired by the Park District in 2013 but resigned in November of 2019. According to John Ferak from the Patch Pehle has yet to be arrested, his bond was set at $100,000 at the time of the indictment.